https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171200SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a neuron with glowing synapses, captured at a dynamic angle. The style is scientific and futuristic, with a dark, glowing background. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.11 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.5 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.86 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.96 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare