https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171202SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Close-up video still of a baby's hand gently holding an adult's finger, captured from a side angle, conveying warmth and connection.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.52 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.01 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 557.24 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.45 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare