https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171215SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Two champagne glasses on a wooden table with a bokeh background. Shot from a low angle, creating a celebratory video atmosphere with sparkling lights. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.54 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.62 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.72 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare