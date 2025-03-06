rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171221
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Soft-focus video of palm leaf shadows on a white wall, captured from a low angle, creating a serene and abstract visual effect. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.3 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.23 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 857.94 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.58 MB

View personal and business license