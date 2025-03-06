rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171232
Save
Video Info
0:06
30 FPS
H.264

Minimalist home office with wooden decor, captured from a wide-angle perspective. Sunlight filters in, creating a serene video backdrop.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.56 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 2.8 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 660.86 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.71 MB

View personal and business license