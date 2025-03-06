https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171232SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Minimalist home office with wooden decor, captured from a wide-angle perspective. Sunlight filters in, creating a serene video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 2.8 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 660.86 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare