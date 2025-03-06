rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171235
Save
Video Info
0:09
30 FPS
H.264

A shimmering cascade of golden confetti fills the frame, captured from a low-angle shot, creating a festive and celebratory video atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.48 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.69 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.9 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.25 MB

View personal and business license