https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171240SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Close-up, low-angle shot of a roaring polar bear, capturing its fierce expression. The video conveys a sense of power and wilderness. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.78 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.27 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 818.53 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.57 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare