https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171264SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A video still shows a woman in a hard hat and safety vest on a construction site. The low-angle shot emphasizes machinery in the blurred background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.02 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.23 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.29 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.83 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare