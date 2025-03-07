https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171319SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSProRes 444Lightning animated overlay, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 404.6 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 2.21 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.78 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.2 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.2 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 6.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare