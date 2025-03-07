https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171338SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSProRes 444Crunched paper ball animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 828.83 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 10.02 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.78 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.95 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 948.87 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 9.06 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare