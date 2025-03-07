rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171349
Save
Video Info
1:53:41
29.97 FPS
H.264

President Donald J. Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the House Chamber, US Capitol. Political speech video. Washington D.C., United States - March 5, 2025.

Original public domain video from Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

More
Free for Personal and Business use
EditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov Works
  • Original
    1920 x 1080 px | MOV | 5.13 GB

View license