https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171597SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A close-up, side-angle shot of a futuristic, metallic gear with reflective surfaces, ideal for a sci-fi video or tech-themed project.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 66.73 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 43.11 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 13.05 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare