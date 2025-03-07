https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171620SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Dynamic video concept of golden particles in a vortex pattern, captured from a central perspective, creating a tunnel-like visual effect. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 105.81 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 89.85 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 14.84 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 13.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare