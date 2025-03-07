https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171635SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Eerie night scene with bare trees silhouetted against a full moon, captured from a low-angle, creating a haunting video atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 76.68 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 43.05 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 7.95 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 14.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare