https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171637SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A dynamic, swirling black and white spiral creates a hypnotic effect, captured from a top-down angle, reminiscent of a retro video transition. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.45 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.48 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare