https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171647SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Abstract spiral design in black and white, creating a hypnotic vortex effect. Top-down camera angle, reminiscent of a vintage video transition. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 54.9 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 35.18 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 10.57 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.87 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare