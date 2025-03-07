rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171669
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Low-angle video shot of a cracked pavement with a plastic bag and dry leaves, highlighting environmental pollution and urban decay.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 58.3 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.84 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.74 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.08 MB

View personal and business license