https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171674SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a silver balloon floating against a clear blue sky, emphasizing freedom and lightness from a low-angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.58 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.59 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.88 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare