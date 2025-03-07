rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171746
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

Close-up of a sleek printer on a table in a bright room with large windows. Captured from a low angle, the style is modern and minimal, like a product video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 14.42 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.02 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 970.74 KB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.95 MB

View personal and business license