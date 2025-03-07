https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171749SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A professional man in a suit stands in a modern office with large windows. Low-angle shot adds depth. Ideal for a corporate video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.4 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.21 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.31 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.37 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare