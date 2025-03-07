https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171799SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mysterious, dimly lit library with vintage bookshelves and a glowing green potion on a round table, captured from a low-angle video shot.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.26 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.08 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.31 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare