https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171870SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle shot of a brindle dog standing on grass in a park, with autumn leaves scattered around, resembling a scene from a nature video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 44.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.74 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.18 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare