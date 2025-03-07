https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171895SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a plumber in blue overalls fixing a sink pipe, captured from a low angle, emphasizing focus and concentration.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.6 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.43 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.72 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare