https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171949SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a salted pretzel on a rustic wooden table, shot from a low angle, highlighting texture and detail in natural light.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.04 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.83 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.74 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare