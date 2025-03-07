https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171979SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A rocket launches into a swirling galaxy, captured from a low-angle. The video style evokes a sense of cosmic adventure and exploration. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 31.77 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.88 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.48 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.42 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare