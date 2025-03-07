https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171985SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Dynamic video concept with a tunnel of light streaks, captured from a central perspective, creating a sense of motion and speed. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 90.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 67.1 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 13.08 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare