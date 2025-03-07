https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17172002SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A hypnotic black and white spiral pattern, captured from a top-down angle, creates a dizzying visual effect, ideal for a surreal video backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.4 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare