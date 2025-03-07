https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17172003SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A dynamic, swirling black and white spiral pattern viewed from a top-down angle, resembling a hypnotic video effect with a sense of motion and depth. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 35.38 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 22.65 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.3 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.88 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare