rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17172095
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A warm, intimate video scene of a pregnant woman sitting in an armchair, captured from a front angle, highlighting a cozy, serene atmosphere.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 25.58 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 13.17 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.82 MB

View personal and business license