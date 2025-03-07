https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17172206SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A video captures an astronaut walking on the moon with a low-angle shot, highlighting the vast starry sky and Earth in the background. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.35 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare