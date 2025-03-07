https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17172208SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A video still of an astronaut standing on a rocky surface, gazing at a starry sky. Shot from a low angle, emphasizing vastness and exploration.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.95 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.29 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.87 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.72 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare