https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17172256SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Aerial view of a vibrant textile market with colorful fabrics. The video captures the bustling atmosphere from a high angle, showcasing lively market scenes.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 34.87 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 18.38 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.13 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare