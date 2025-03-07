https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17172258SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Wide-angle video captures majestic snow-capped mountains under a clear blue sky, emphasizing vastness and natural beauty from a low perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.66 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.12 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.61 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare