https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17172274SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of intricate golden gears interlocking, shot from a low angle, showcasing a luxurious and mechanical concept with dynamic motion.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 66.88 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 41.25 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.62 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare