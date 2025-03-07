https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17172292SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of delicate purple flowers floating against a soft gradient background, creating a serene and dreamy video effect. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.52 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.99 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare