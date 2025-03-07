https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17172300SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Upward angle captures a full moon framed by tall, bare trees against a starry sky, creating a mystical, cinematic video-like scene. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 48.66 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 26.55 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.92 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare