https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17172374SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of a lone palm tree on a serene beach at sunset, capturing a tranquil tropical vibe. Ideal for a calming video backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.97 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.95 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare