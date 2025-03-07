https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17172524SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Dynamic video concept with vibrant light streaks radiating from a central point, captured from a frontal angle, creating a sense of motion. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.83 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.43 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.75 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.09 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare