https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17172548SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Dynamic burst of colorful light trails radiating from the center, captured from a straight-on angle, resembling a cosmic explosion in a video. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 63.02 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 31.59 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 7.18 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.35 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare