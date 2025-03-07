https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17172611SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Close-up of iridescent glass tiles with a vibrant, reflective surface. Shot from a side angle, perfect for a colorful, abstract video backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.77 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.48 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare