https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17172636SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Close-up of a textured glass surface with vibrant blue and purple hues, creating a mosaic effect. Captured from a straight-on angle, ideal for abstract video. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 68.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 39.54 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.39 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.8 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare