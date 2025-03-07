https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17172678SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A low-angle video shot of a lush apple orchard, capturing rows of vibrant red apples and green leaves, creating a serene and abundant atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.51 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.14 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.45 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare