https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17172703SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Minimalist side view of a white security camera on a plain wall, capturing video surveillance with a modern, clean aesthetic.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.06 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.03 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.12 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare