rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17172855
Save
Video Info
0:24
30 FPS
H.264

Video of Donald Trump's ending part of speech to the Congress 'God bless America'. Washington D.C., United States - March 5, 2025. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Watch original video here

More
Free for Personal and Business use
EditorialU.S. Gov Works
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 55.36 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.33 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 11.19 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.73 MB

View personal and business license