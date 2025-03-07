https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173156SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A glowing, abstract butterfly shape in vibrant colors, captured from a low-angle view, resembling a futuristic video game logo or icon. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 40.47 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 23.94 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.74 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.76 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare