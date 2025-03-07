https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173177SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A video still of an astronaut floating in space, viewed from a low angle, against a vibrant, swirling cosmic nebula backdrop, creating a surreal scene. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.08 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.11 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare