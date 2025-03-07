https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173183SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A front-facing video still of an astronaut floating in space, surrounded by vibrant, swirling cosmic patterns, creating a surreal, dreamlike atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.65 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.14 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.8 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.59 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare