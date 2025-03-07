https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173275SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Soft-focus video of string lights against a dark background, captured from a low angle, creating a warm, dreamy ambiance with bokeh effect. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.55 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.75 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 941.5 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.85 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare