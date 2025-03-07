https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173301SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mesmerizing spiral of neon lights creates a vortex effect, captured from a top-down angle, resembling a sci-fi video portal in space. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 88.25 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 51.3 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.01 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare