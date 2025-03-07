https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17173303SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Top-down video frame with a black center bordered by vibrant, stylized leaves, creating a dynamic, artistic nature-themed design. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.95 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 35.12 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.67 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare